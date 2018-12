Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Pablo Simeone oversees his players during a training session at the team's Cerro del Espino sports facilities in Majadahonda, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Dec. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Lopez

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Pablo Simeone poses during a press conference following a training session of the team at the Cerro del Espino sports facilities in Majadahonda, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Dec. 01, 2018. EFE-EPA/Javier Lopez

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone on Saturday asserted that striker Diego Costa is ready for the upcoming away game against Girona in La Liga.

Costa missed the recent 2-0 win against Monaco in the UEFA Champions League because of problems with an old bone injury in his right foot, but is expected to start against Girona on Sunday despite also spraining his left ankle in practice Saturday.