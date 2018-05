Atletico Madrid head coach, Argentine Diego Pablo Simeone (2R), stands next to his assistant German Burgos (R) and his players during a training session at Wanda sports city in Madrid, Spain, on May 05, 2018. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone attends a press conference at Wanda sports city in Madrid, Spain, on May 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone on Saturday said his side will fight to finish the La Liga season in second place.

Atletico, which is to host Espanyol on Sunday, has 75 points in the Spanish league table, four points ahead of defending champion Real Madrid.