Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone Tuesday said he was not thinking about the current transfer window as decisions on who will be traded and kept on Atlético are not completely up to him.

Atlético starts 2019 amid rumors of departing players whose contracts end in June, such as Juanfran Torres, Brazilian defender Filipe Luís and Uruguayan defender and team captain Diego Godín, in addition to French defender Lucas Hernandez.