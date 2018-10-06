Atletico Madrid's Argentinian head coach Diego Simeone (C) leads a team's training session at Wanda Sport Complex in Majadahonda, outside Madrid, Spain, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid's Argentinian head coach Diego Simeone (C) addresses a press conference after leading a team's training session at Wanda Sport Complex in Majadahonda, outside Madrid, Spain, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone on Saturday stressed the progress Real Betis had been making in its defense, ahead of their La Liga clash.

Simeone also praised the Betis players' ability to follow the instructions of coach Quique Setien.