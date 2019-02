Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone attends a press conference following a training session at the club's sports complex in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid's Argentine coach Diego Simeone on Saturday said he regretted the way he celebrated his team's first goal scored in the Spanish side's 2-0 win over Juventus in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Uruguay central defender Jose Gimenez opened the scoring against the Italian team in the 78th minute, to which Simeone reacted by grapping his crotch.