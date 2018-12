Atletico Madrid's head coach, Diego Pablo Simeone, speaks during a press conference held at the end of a training session at the team's sport facilities in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Dec. 04, 2018. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Pablo Simeone said Tuesday that his side's upcoming second leg of the Copa del Rey match against Sant Andreu would be a good chance for players who do not normally appear on the pitch to get playing time.

Given the absence of Atletico's injured striker Diego Costa, the Argentine coach pointed out that forwards like Gelson Martins and Nikola Kalinic should make use of appearing in Wednesday's round of 32 match.