Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone said Saturday he thinks that French forward Antoine Griezmann will stay at the club next season.

“Since the issue of Griezmann being linked to Barcelona has appeared in the media, I have always said the same: I see that he is well, happy with his teammates and he is the captain of our squad and we continuously show him all the affection we can and all the importance he deserves,” the coach said after a training session.