Atletico Madrid Argentine coach Diego Simeone on Saturday said he was not happy with the incidents that took place during the 1-1 away draw against Arsenal in the first leg of Europa League semifinals and led to him being sent to the stands.

French referee Clement Turpin sent Simeone to the stands in the 13th minute of Thursday's contest at Emirates Stadium in London after the coach became abusive while protesting the sending off of Atletico defender Sime Vrsaljko two minutes earlier.