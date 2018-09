Atletico Madrid's head coach, Diego Pablo Simeone, during a training session at the team's Wanda sports city in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid's head coach, Diego Pablo Simeone, holds a press conference following a training session at the team's Wanda sports city in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said at a press conference Monday that his squad is improving after a rocky start to the La Liga season, and praised France midfielder Thomas Lemar for his first Spanish league goal in the 2-0 win against Getafe over the weekend.

In the first five La Liga matches, Atletico suffered a defeat and two draws and is set to host Huesca in the sixth round of the Spanish league on Tuesday.