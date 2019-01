Atletico Madrid's Argentine head coach, Diego Simeone, attends a press conference at the end of a team's training session at Majadahonda sports city in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone Tuesday said he was working on a game-plan to defeat Atletico's rival Girona so that his side will advance to the Copa del Rey's quarterfinals.

Atletico is set to host Girona Wednesday in the second leg of the two teams' last of 16 stage matches; Girona and Atletico played to a 1-1 tie in the first leg on Jan. 9.