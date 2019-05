Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann takes part in a training session at the Wanda sports city in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, May 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid's head coach, Argentinian Diego Pablo Simeone, attends a press conference at the Wanda sports city in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, May 17, 2019.EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone on Friday expressed his gratitude to French forward Antoine Griezmann for his spell at the Spanish team.

The decision Griezmann announced on Tuesday to leave Atletico at the end of the season marked the press conference Simeone held on the eve of Saturday’s La Liga last game against Levante.