Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone on Saturday said that Fernando Torres and Andres Iniesta are gifted players with many important accomplishments in soccer.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of his final La Liga match of the season on Sunday against Eibar, Simeone praised the two Spanish players, both of whom are leaving behind long careers at their respective clubs - Atletico for Torres and Barcelona for Iniesta - at the end of the season.