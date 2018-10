Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone revealed on Monday that he was planning to rest some of his regular starters for the upcoming Copa del Rey match against fourth-tier Spanish league club Sant Andreu, while giving other players a chance to prove their mettle.

The Argentine coach is looking to use Tuesday's match to build on his side's 4-0 UEFA Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund and the 2-0 La Liga win against Real Sociedad.