Atletico de Madrid's Argentine head coach, Diego Pablo Simeone, leads a training session at Wanda Sports City on the eve of the Spanish La Liga soccer match against Real Sociedad at Anoeta stadium, in Madrid, Spain, on April 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said on Wednesday that his side still has a chance to claim the La Liga title, especially after leader Barcelona lost out on two possible points in the league table after its 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo.

Simeone made his remarks at a press conference on the eve of his La Liga clash against Real Sociedad on Thursday.