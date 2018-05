Atletico Madrid's head coach, Diego Simeone, and assistant coach, German Burgos (L), attend a team's training session at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) upheld the four-match suspension imposed by UEFA against Atletico Madrid's Argentine coach Diego Simeone, meaning Simeone will not be coaching Wednesday's Europa League final against Olympique de Marseille.

Atletico confirmed TAS's decision, which will prevent Simeone from sitting on the bench, while Argentinian assistant coach German Burgos is set to lead the Spanish side.