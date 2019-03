Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone (R) and his player Antoine Griezmann during a training session held in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

Atletico Madrid Argentine head coach Diego Simeone said Friday he was to blame for the early exit from the UEFA Champions League round of 16 at the hands of Juventus.

Atletico squandered a 2-0 first leg advantage as the Spanish side conceded a hat-trick by Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo in the second leg played at the Italian team's home pitch Allianz Stadium.