Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Pablo Simeone attends a press conference at Wanda Sport Complex in Majadahonda, outside Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Pablo Simeone (2-R) observes three players, including Atletico's Diego Costa (L), during a team's training session at Wanda Sport Complex in Majadahonda, outside Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Pablo Simeone attends a press conference at Wanda Sport Complex in Majadahonda, outside Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Diego Simeone, the Argentine coach for Spanish side Atletico Madrid, on Saturday stressed the importance of French forward Antoine Griezmann for the team amid ongoing speculation about his future.

Simeone said he understood fans' fears about seeing Griezmann leave the club, with media reports having linked him with a move to either Barcelona or Manchester United.