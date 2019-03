Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone said Saturday that his team was relying on its own efforts to keep fighting for La Liga title, regardless the result of the Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

After 25 matches in the top Spanish league so far, Atletico Madrid holds the standings’ second spot with 50 points, seven behind leader Barcelona, and just two points ahead of Real Madrid, as the latter is set to host the Catalan team later in the day.