Atletico Madrid's Argentine head coach Diego Simeone said Friday that the only way for his team to stay in the hunt for the La Liga title is to prevail over Barcelona at the Camp Nou stadium and praised the work his counterpart in Barça Ernesto Valverde has been doing.

"I cling to tomorrow's game. I do not think further than this; because it would not be fair and it would be reckless given we are trailing a team like Barcelona by eight points.