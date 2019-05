Pedro Lopez (top) celebrates with teammates on the occasion of his last match as Levante UD player after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante UD and Atletico Madrid at the Ciudad de Valencia Stadium in Valencia, Spain, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Referee Iglesias Villanueva (R) shows a red card to Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante UD and Atletico Madrid at the Ciudad de Valencia Stadium in Valencia, Spain, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin in action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante UD and Atletico Madrid at the Ciudad de Valencia Stadium in Valencia, Spain, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa (C) in action against Levante UD's Erick Cabaco (R) during their Spanish La Liga soccer match held at the Ciudad de Valencia Stadium in Valencia, Spain, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Atletico Madrid came from behind to draw 2-2 against Levante in La Liga in their final match of the season on Saturday.

Atletico dominated the game in the first half despite the early advantage Levante grabbed but in the second half, the side was able to turn things around.