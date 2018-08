Atletico de Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Atletico de Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico de Madrid's Lucas Hernandez (R) vies for the ball against Rayo Vallecano's Alvaro Garcia during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Atletico de Madrid's Thomas Lemar (R) vies for the ball against Rayo Vallecano's Alvaro Garcia during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Atletico de Madrid's Thomas Lemar (R) vies for the ball against Rayo Vallecano's Abdoulaye Ba during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico de Madrid achieved their first win in this season's La Liga at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, thanks once again to Antoine Griezmann, who scored in the second half, and to keeper Jan Oblak, who made several good saves.

It did not matter that Griezmann was not in his best shape after winning the World Cup with France in Russia; all it took was a corner kick by Lemar and an inaccurate header in the box for the Frenchman to tap the ball into the goal.