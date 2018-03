Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann (L) celebrates after scoring against Celta Vigo during their Spanish First Division soccer game at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, Spain, March 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Atletico Madrid's midfielder Victor Machin 'Vitolo' ìn action against Celta during their Spanish First Division soccer game at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, Spain, March 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid's players celebrate after scoring the 3-0 lead against Celta during their Spanish First Division soccer game at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, Spain, March 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid on Sunday staged a pragmatic attack in defeating Celta Vigo 3-0 in the 28th round of La Liga soccer action.

Atletico had only five scoring chances during the entire game but made the most of three of them thanks to Antoine Griezmann, Victor Machin - better known as Vitolo - and Angel Correa.