Uruguay defender Jose Maria Gimenez returned to training with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday after missing the last four games due to a muscle injury, a day ahead of the Copa del Rey match against fourth-tier club Sant Andreu.

Gimenez's return after a nearly a month is welcome news for coach Diego Simeone, who is still dealing with the absence of defenders Filipe Luis, Diego Godin and Juanfran Torres, all sidelined due to leg injuries.