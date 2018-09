Atletico Madrid’s Spanish right back Juanfran Torres (C) gets off the pitch after suffering a muscle injury in a La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA- EFE/FILE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Marid right back Juanfran Torres returned to group training on Tuesday, and looked to be available for the upcoming La Liga match against Eibar after getting sidelined for over two weeks due to a thigh muscle injury.

The 33-year-old's return was good news for Atletico coach Diego Simeone, as his second right back, Colombia defender Santiago Arias, picked up a fractured rib over the weekend while on international duty in a friendly match against Venezuela.