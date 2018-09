Germany's Thomas Mueller (C) in action against France's Lucas Hernandez (L) during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Germany and France in Munich, Germany, Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez is to miss Saturday's La Liga game against Eibar due to muscle discomfort, the Spanish team announced shortly before the match.

The France international, 22, was part of the national team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and has been replaced by Diego Godin.