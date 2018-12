Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann reacts after scoring against Deportivo Alaves during their Spanish La Liga soccer game at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 08, 2018 . EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid stretched its impressive unbeaten streak in the Spanish league with a 3-0 home victory over Deportivo Alaves in La Liga match-day 15 on Saturday.

Atletico has been undefeated at home at Wanda Metropolitano stadium this season and provisionally jumped to the second position in the league standings behind La Liga defending champion Barcelona.