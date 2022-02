Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic (L) vies for the ball with Levante's Dani Gomez during a LaLiga match at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on 16 February 2022. EFE/Zipi Aragon

Levante's Gonzalo Melero (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Atletico Madrid during a LaLiga match at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on 16 February 2022. EFE/Juanjo Martin

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak (L) stops a shot by Levante's Jorge de Frutos (C) during a LaLiga match at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on 16 February 2022. EFE/Juanjo Martin.

The worst team in LaLiga came into Atletico Madrid's stadium on Wednesday and defeated the reigning champions 1-0.

Levante were poised to take the lead in the 21st minute when a blunder by Jose Maria Gimenez resulted in a great chance for Jorge de Frutos and Jan Oblak had to come up with a big save. Nine minutes into the second half, a pass from De Frutos found Gustavo Melero in the box and he beat Oblak for the 1-0.