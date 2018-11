Atletico de Madrid's Slovenian goalie Jan Oblak attends the team's training session at Wanda sports city in Majadahonda, in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

(L-R) Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann, assistant coach Mono Burgos, Angel Correa and Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez attend a training session in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid completed Friday its final training session ahead of the away La Liga clash against Leganes without injured Diego Godin, Diego Costa and Koke Resurreccion.

The three players, who missed the 1-0 Copa del Rey win over Sant Andreu on Tuesday, trained separately inside Wanda Sports City.