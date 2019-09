Eibar celebrate a goal by Charles (2ndR) against Atletico Madrid during a LaLiga match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Friday, Sept. 1. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey (C) scores a goal against Eibar during a LaLiga match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Sunday, Sept. 1. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid's Vitolo (C) watches his shot sail over the Eibar goalkeeper during a LaLiga match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Sunday, Sept. 1. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix (R) vies for the ball with Eibar defender Alvaro Tejero during a LaLiga match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Sunday, Sept. 1. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid mounted an epic comeback here Sunday to defeat Eibar 3-2 with a goal in the final minute of regulation, taking all 3 points to claim first place in LaLiga.

The hard-fought victory at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano brought Atleti to 9 points from three matches. Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla are tied for the second spot with 7 points each. EFE-EPA