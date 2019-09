Atletico de Madrid's Alvaro Morata (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-0 lead during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Atletico de Madrid and Celta de Vigo at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 13 April 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/EMILIO NARANJO

A general view of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium during a training session of the Atletico Madrid women's team, in Madrid, Spain, 15 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid is gearing up to host Real Madrid and is still in search of a win against its cross-town rivals on its new pitch at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Home victory against Los Blancos has alluded Diego Simeone's team for the past two years, ever since Atletico installed itself at the swanky, new stadium in northeast Madrid.