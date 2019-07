Atletico Madrid club president Enrique Cerezo comments during the presentation of new signing Hector Herrera at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Friday, July 5. EFE-EPA/Mariscal

Atletico Madrid said Friday that FC Barcelona are being less than honest about their bid to persuade French striker Antoine Griezmann to abandon the Colchoneros for the Catalan club.

Atleti management were quick to respond to statements by FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who said that his club's first contact with the 2018 World Cup champion was this week.