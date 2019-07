Portuguese striker Joao Felix, who has moved to Atletico Madrid from Benfica on a whopping 126-million-euro ($142 million) transfer deal, is seen in this June 3, 2019, file photo. EPA-EFE/FILE/Jose Coelho

A photo provided by Atletico Madrid of 19-year-old Portuguese forward Joao Felix inside Madrid's Prado Museum. Felix has signed a deal for the next seven seasons with the Colchoneros, who agreed to pay Benfica 126 million euros ($142 million) to acquire him. EPA-EFE/At.Madrid

Atletico Madrid on Wednesday completed a transfer deal for striker Joao Felix, saying they had agreed to pay Benfica 126 million euros ($142 million) to acquire the Portuguese teenager.

Atleti agreed to an amount that exceeded the player's 120-milion-euro buyout clause because they will not make the payment in one lump sum.