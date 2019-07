The starting eleven of Atletico Madrid pose for pictures ahead of the friendly soccer match between Beitar Jerusalem and Atletico Madrid at Teddy stadium in Jerusalem, May 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

Atletico Madrid on Monday announced a 26-man squad for their pre-season tour in the United States.

The team included goalkeeper Jan Oblak, defender Stefan Savic, midfielder Koke and forwards Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa, who is linked with a move to AC Milan.