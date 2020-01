Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak (L) punches the ball away from Levante attackers during a LaLiga match at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday, Jan. 4. EFE-EPA/Mariscal

Atletico Madrid's Felipe (No. 18) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Levante during a LaLiga match at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday, Jan. 4. EFE-EPA/Mariscal

Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa (L) vies for the ball with Levante's Jose Campaña during a LaLiga match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Saturday, Jan. 4. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Atletico Madrid edged Levante 2-1 here Saturday to climb to third place in LaLiga and remain within striking distance of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

After 19 matches, Atletico are tied on points with Sevilla at 35, but the Colchoneros are ahead in the table based on better goal difference.