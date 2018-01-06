Atletico Madrid's Brazilian-Spanish forward Diego Costa (C) leaves the pitch after he was expelled by referee during ar Spanish Primera Division game against Getafe at Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid's Argentinian forward Angel Correa (L) celebrates with his teammate French Antoine Griezmann (R) after scoring against Getafe during their Spanish Primera Division game at Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid's Brazilian-Spanish forward Diego Costa (C) celebrates with the crowd after scoring against Getafe during their Spanish Primera Division game at Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Atletico Madrid on Saturday won 2-0 at home against Getafe in the 18th round of Spain's La Liga, putting pressure on league leader Barcelona.

Angel Correa opened the scoring for Atletico just 18 minutes into the match.