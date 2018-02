Atletico Madrid's Argentine coach Diego Simeone on Friday defended the role played by Spanish winger Víctor Machín Perez, known as Vitolo, saying that he is to start in the upcoming La Liga match against Malaga.

Vitolo has played just 20 league minutes since joining Atletico in January after his time on loan to Las Palmas ended, prompting speculation about his role with the Rojiblancos.