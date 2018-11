(L-R) Atletico Madrid’s players; Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa and Angel Correa during a training session at the club’s facility in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Nov. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid’s forward Diego Costa during a training session at the club’s facility in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Nov. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid's head coach, Diego Pablo Simeone, offers a press conference following a training session at the team's sports facilities in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Nov. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid's Argentine head coach Diego Simeone Friday said his Spanish forward Diego Costa was eager to take part in their upcoming La Liga face-off against Athletic Bilbao.

Costa, who has yet to receive medical clearance, rejoined the team practice Friday after having recovered from a muscle injury.