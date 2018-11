Atletico de Madrid's head coach, Diego Pablo Simeone, addresses a press conference after the team's training session at Wanda sports city in Majadahonda, in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid Argentine coach Diego Simeone said Friday that winning was the only thing that mattered, regardless the playing system, adding that his team had been improving recently.

Simeone made these remarks at a press conference on the eve of Saturday's La Liga away match against Leganes at the Municipal Stadium of Butarque.