Atletico Madrid's head coach, Argentine Diego Pablo Simeone, offers a press conference following a training session at the team's sports facilities in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone on Saturday stressed that the club's interest comes first, amid speculations about the current transfer window.

Atletico starts 2019 amid rumors of the departures of some players, especially those whose contracts end in June, such as Juanfran Torres, Filipe Luis and Diego Godin, in addition to France defender Lucas Hernandez.