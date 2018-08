Atletico Madrid's Argentinian head coach Diego Pablo Simeone addresses a press conference after a team's training session at Cerro del Espino sport complex in Majadahonda, outside Madrid, Spain, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAOLO AGUILAR

Atletico Madrid coach says Filipe Luis to play league match against Celta

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone on Friday announced defender Filipe Luis would play during his side's upcoming La Liga clash with Celta Vigo.

The 33-year-old Brazilian had reportedly wanted to move to Paris Saint Germain before the summer transfer window closes on Friday.