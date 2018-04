Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone (3R) supervises his players during a training session at the team's Wanda sports city in Madrid, Spain, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone gives a press conference following the team's training session at Wanda sports city in Madrid, Spain, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone on Saturday praised his goalkeeper Jan Oblak and said he hopes the Slovenian will remain with the La Liga club, amid transfer rumors that link Oblak with a move to the Premier League at either Arsenal, Chelsea or Liverpool.

Simeone spoke during a press conference ahead of Sunday's La Liga match against Levante.