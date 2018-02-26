Atletico Madrid announced Monday the transfers of winger Yannick Carrasco and midfielder Nico Gaitan to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.
Atleti did not disclose the financial terms of the transactions.
Atletico Madrid's Belgian midfielder Yannick Carrasco (L) vies for the ball with AS Roma's Brazilian Gerson (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group stage Group C soccer match at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 22, 2017. EFE-EPA/FILE/Javier Lizon
Atletico Madrid's Nico Gaitan in action during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 soccer match between Atletico Madrid and FC Copenhagen at Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUANJO MARTIN
