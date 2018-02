Atletico Madrid's Kevin Gameiro (R) in action with Athletic Bilbao's defender Unai Nunez (L) during their Spanish First Division soccer match in Madrid on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Bilbao's Mikel Vesga (R) in action against Atletico Madrid players Sime Vrsaljko (L) and Correa (C) during their Spanish First Division soccer match in Madrid on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Atletico Madrid players celebrate after their winning Spanish First Division soccer match against Athletic Bilbao in Madrid on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa (L) scores the 2-0 tally during his team's Spanish First Division soccer match against Athletic Bilbao in Madrid on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

With two second-half goals, Atletico Madrid on Sunday stunned Athletic Bilbao with a 2-0 victory in the 24th week of Spanish La Liga soccer competition.

With its fourth straight win, Atletico continues to put pressure on league leader Barcelona, which is now seven points clear at the top of the La Liga table.