Colombian Santiago Arias attends a press conference for his presentation as a new Atletico Madrid's player at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Chema Moya

Atletico Madrid defender Santiago Arias has suffered a fractured rib, the La Liga club confirmed on Monday.

The Colombia defender, who joined Atletico during the summer transfer window, was injured in the 89th minute of his national team's 2-1 friendly win against Venezuela on Sept. 8.