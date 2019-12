Fans toss thousands of stuffed animals onto the field on Dec. 22, 2019, during the break in the Atletico Madrid/Real Betis match at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Sevilla, Spain. EFE-EPA/Julio Muñoz

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa (c) gets ready to score in his team's match against Real Betis on Dec. 22, 2019, in Sevilla, Spain. EFE-EPA/Julio Muñoz

Real Betis' Zouhair Feddal (L) duels for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix (2-L) during their Spanish LaLiga Primera Division soccer match played at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla, Spain, 22 December 2019. EFE-EPA/Julio Munoz

Real Betis defender Emerson (l) vies for the ball with Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata (r) during their teams' match on Dec. 22, 2019, in Sevilla, Spain. EFE-EPA/Julio Muñoz

Atletico Madrid is smiling again after downing Real Betis 2-1 on the road, its first away La Liga victory in three months, having drawn its last five road matches.

Diego Simeone's boys - with second-half tallies by Angel Correa and Alvaro Morata - grabbed three ranking points on the road once again, their latest such achievement being against Mallorca in a 2-0 result on Sept. 25.