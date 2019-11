RCD Espanyol's Wu Lei (R) in action against Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez (2-L) during their teams' Spanish LaLiga Primera Division soccer match at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 10 November 2019. EFE-EPA/Emilio Naranjo

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa reacts during his team's Spanish LaLiga Primera Division soccer match against RCD Espanyol played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 10 November 2019. EFE-EPA/Emilio Naranjo

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata (front) scores the 2-1 lead against RCD Espanyol during their Spanish LaLiga Primera Division soccer match at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 10 November 2019. EFE-EPA/Emilio Naranjo

Atletico Madrid got back on the winning track on home turf in its outing against Espanyol at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Sunday, downing their rivals 3-1 and staying within easy striking distance of La Liga leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Alvaro Morata, in great form for the 53,069 fans on hand, scored for his sixth match in a row, although he muffed a good chance in the first period and didn't find the twine until the 58th minute.