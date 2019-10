Alaves forward Lucas Perez celebrates after scoring a goal against Atletico Madrid during a LaLiga match at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, on Tuesday, Oct. 29. EFE-EPA/Jon Rodriguez Bilbao

Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata (L) scores a goal against Alaves during a LaLiga match at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, on Tuesday, Oct. 29. EFE-EPA/ADRIAN RUIZ DE HIERRO

Alaves defender Victor Laguardia (L) challenges Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar (R) during a LaLiga match at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, on Tuesday, Oct. 29. EFE-EPA/JON RODRIGUEZ BILBAO

Atletico Madrid dropped two points here Tuesday against Deportivo Alaves, conceding the tying goal with seven minutes left in regulation to finish 1-1.

The draw leaves Atletico third in LaLiga with 20 points from 11 matches, the same as second-place Granada, but the southern club have a better goal difference and a game in hand.