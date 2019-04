Atletico de Madrid's winger Thomas Lemar (L) scores the 0-1 against Eibar's goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic (R) during the Spanish LaLiga match between SD Eibar and Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Municipal de Ipurua in Eibar, Basque Country, Spain, April 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Eibar's defender Jose Angel 'Cote' (R) vies for the ball against Atletico de Madrid's forward Alvaro Morata (up) during the Spanish LaLiga match between SD Eibar and Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua in Eibar, Basque Country, Spain, April 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero