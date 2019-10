Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa (L) battles Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger (R) during a UEFA Champions League Group D match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Tuesday, Oct. 22. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera (L) tries to play the ball past Bayer Leverkusen defender Lars Bender (R) during a UEFA Champions League Group D match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Tuesday, Oct. 22. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid forward Álvaro Morata (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against Bayer Leverkusen during a Champions League Group D match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Tuesday, Oct. 22. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid needed a goal in the final stretch from late substitute Alvaro Morata to defeat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 here Tuesday and move a step closer to advancing to the Champions League knockout stage.

The victory leaves the Colchoneros with 7 points from three matches, the same as Juventus, but the Italian club lead Group D on goal difference.