Leganes defender Dimitrios Siovas (L) in action against Atletico de Madrid forward Alvaro Morata (R) during the Spanish La Liga match between CD Leganes and Atletico de Madrid at Butarque stadium in Madrid, Spain, 25 August 2019. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico de Madrid head coach Diego Simeone reacts during the Spanish La Liga match between CD Leganes and Atletico de Madrid at Butarque stadium in Madrid, Spain, 25 August 2019. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico de Madrid players (L-R) Saul, Joao Felix and Koke celebrate their team's victory over Leganes after the Spanish La Liga match at Butarque stadium in Madrid, Spain, 25 August 2019. EFE-EPA/ Kiko Huesca

Atletico de Madrid eked out a slender 1-0 win over Leganes in the second week of the La Liga season on Sunday, a game in which - at times - Leganes looked poised to take home the win at Butarque stadium before slightly fewer than 12,000 spectators.

It was the second win in as many outings this season for Diego Simeone's side, having downed Getafe last weekend, although this time he opted for a five-man defense with Saul on the left size and Hermoso in the center replacing the sanctioned Renan Lodi.